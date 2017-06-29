Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS 2Qts Hornady LNL Sonic Cleaner Case Solution
06-29-2017, 02:37 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 72
FS 2Qts Hornady LNL Sonic Cleaner Case Solution
I'm selling 2 brand new quarts of Hornady LNL Sonic Cleaner Case Solution.

Awhile back I sold the 2L Hornady Sonic Cleaner on another site. The gentlemen
didn't either need or want the case cleaner solution, which I had advertised also.

I really don't know what to sell them for, I do know what I paid for them, but unsure about USPS shipping regulations on liquids.

Maybe some one reading this thread can shed some light on this for me.

So, as it stands I will take best reasonable offer for both quarts and will help with shipping.

If you would like them please make a reasonable offer and send me a message.
