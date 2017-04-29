FS 270 WSM factory ammo & reloading stuff all NEW

I have a bunch of 270 WSM factory ammo and reloading stuff. I will sell in 2 lots.



Factory ammo

2 boxes of Nosler trophy grade 140gr accubonds

3 boxes of federal premium 130gr ballistic tips

1 box of Winchester 130gr ballistic silvertip

1 box of Winchester 130gr extreme point



$190 shipped





100 new Norma brass Federal 215 mag primers

New set of RCBS 2pc dies



$125 shipped



Someone wants it all I will take $300 shipped

