FS 270 WSM factory ammo & reloading stuff all NEW
I have a bunch of 270 WSM factory ammo and reloading stuff. I will sell in 2 lots.
Factory ammo
2 boxes of Nosler trophy grade 140gr accubonds
3 boxes of federal premium 130gr ballistic tips
1 box of Winchester 130gr ballistic silvertip
1 box of Winchester 130gr extreme point
$190 shipped
100 new Norma brass Federal 215 mag primers
New set of RCBS 2pc dies
$125 shipped
Someone wants it all I will take $300 shipped
