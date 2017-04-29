Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS 270 WSM factory ammo & reloading stuff all NEW
Unread 04-29-2017, 09:34 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Location: Michigan
Posts: 1,163
FS 270 WSM factory ammo & reloading stuff all NEW
I have a bunch of 270 WSM factory ammo and reloading stuff. I will sell in 2 lots.

Factory ammo
2 boxes of Nosler trophy grade 140gr accubonds
3 boxes of federal premium 130gr ballistic tips
1 box of Winchester 130gr ballistic silvertip
1 box of Winchester 130gr extreme point

$190 shipped


100 new Norma brass Federal 215 mag primers
New set of RCBS 2pc dies

$125 shipped

Someone wants it all I will take $300 shipped
FS 270 WSM factory ammo & reloading stuff all NEW-img_3219.jpg   FS 270 WSM factory ammo & reloading stuff all NEW-img_3218.jpg  

Unread 04-29-2017, 12:31 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Leona, Texas
Posts: 69
Re: FS 270 WSM factory ammo & reloading stuff all NEW
I'll take these. PM sent.
