FS 270 win dies & .277 Hornady SST NEW set of Lyman dies 270 Winchester item# 7452289 the seating die has a rust spot on the textured portion of the body. It appears to be a "fingerprint" from someone handling the die. $32 shipped



Also have,



200 count of Hornady .277" 150gr SST projectiles #27402 $60 shipped Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger