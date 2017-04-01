     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page FS 270 win dies & .277 Hornady SST
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

FS 270 win dies & .277 Hornady SST
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-04-2017, 10:35 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Posts: 1
FS 270 win dies & .277 Hornady SST
NEW set of Lyman dies 270 Winchester item# 7452289 the seating die has a rust spot on the textured portion of the body. It appears to be a "fingerprint" from someone handling the die. $32 shipped

Also have,

200 count of Hornady .277" 150gr SST projectiles #27402 $60 shipped
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
FS 270 win dies & .277 Hornady SST-diesbullet.jpg  
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « Old bullets never opened for sale | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:08 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC