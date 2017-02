FS 270 bullets

dellprater@sbcglobal.net



All boxes are NEW SEALED boxes



Bullets



Nosler



ballistic tips

130 Gr $15 SOLD

140Gr $15 SOLD

130 gr silver tips $20 SOLD



Partitions

130gr $25 SOLD

140Gr $25 SOLD



accubonds



130gr X2 $22 each SOLD

150GR LR $40



Berger

130gr $40

140gr $40



sierra

130gr $20

140gr $20

