Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Reloading Equipment and Components
FS 257 Weatherby set up
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
FS 257 Weatherby set up
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-11-2017, 07:55 PM
bugthor
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2007
Location: Maryland
Posts: 257
FS 257 Weatherby set up
Redding deluxe 3 die set w shell holder
6 boxes factory Weatherby ammo 100 gr
Nosler accubond bullets 110gr 47 count
Norma brass 1 box 4 rounds and 15 once fired
See pic for details.
$300 shipped
Questions email
bugthor@aol.com
Thanks,
Mark
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
#
2
04-11-2017, 08:35 PM
bugthor
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2007
Location: Maryland
Posts: 257
Re: FS 257 Weatherby set up
Sold to Jim, pending funds.
#
3
04-11-2017, 09:10 PM
stealheadwilly
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2013
Posts: 9
Re: FS 257 Weatherby set up
If deal falls thru I'll take it
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
FS 7mm mag set up
|
FS: 7mm 168gr SMKs
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
02:38 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC