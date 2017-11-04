FS 257 Weatherby set up

6 boxes factory Weatherby ammo 100 gr

Nosler accubond bullets 110gr 47 count

Norma brass 1 box 4 rounds and 15 once fired

See pic for details.



$300 shipped

Questions email

Thanks,

Mark Redding deluxe 3 die set w shell holder6 boxes factory Weatherby ammo 100 grNosler accubond bullets 110gr 47 countNorma brass 1 box 4 rounds and 15 once firedSee pic for details.$300 shippedQuestions email bugthor@aol.com Thanks,Mark Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger