FS 257 Weatherby set up
  #1  
Unread 04-11-2017, 07:55 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2007
Location: Maryland
Posts: 257
FS 257 Weatherby set up
Redding deluxe 3 die set w shell holder
6 boxes factory Weatherby ammo 100 gr
Nosler accubond bullets 110gr 47 count
Norma brass 1 box 4 rounds and 15 once fired
See pic for details.

$300 shipped
Questions email bugthor@aol.com
Thanks,
Mark
FS 257 Weatherby set up-img_0398.jpg  
  #2  
Unread 04-11-2017, 08:35 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2007
Location: Maryland
Posts: 257
Re: FS 257 Weatherby set up
Sold to Jim, pending funds.
  #3  
Unread 04-11-2017, 09:10 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2013
Posts: 9
Re: FS 257 Weatherby set up
If deal falls thru I'll take it
