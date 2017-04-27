Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
04-27-2017, 07:15 PM
jwall3d11
Silver Member
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: SW Pa.
Posts: 190
FS 230 Bergers
I have for sale 235 230 grain Berger hybrids in 30 caliber. 2 unopened boxes of 100 each plus an open box with 35 remaining. All from the same lot. $110 shipped in the US.
Thanks for looking.
04-27-2017, 07:34 PM
rangerman
Gold Member
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 725
Re: FS 230 Bergers
jwall3d11
I have for sale 235 230 grain Berger hybrids in 30 caliber. 2 unopened boxes of 100 each plus an open box with 35 remaining. All from the same lot. $110 shipped in the US.
Thanks for looking.
Thanks for looking.
Sent you a PM.
