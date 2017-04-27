Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



FS 230 Bergers
Unread 04-27-2017, 07:15 PM
Join Date: Nov 2013
Location: SW Pa.
Posts: 190
FS 230 Bergers
I have for sale 235 230 grain Berger hybrids in 30 caliber. 2 unopened boxes of 100 each plus an open box with 35 remaining. All from the same lot. $110 shipped in the US.

Thanks for looking.
Unread 04-27-2017, 07:34 PM
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 725
Re: FS 230 Bergers
Originally Posted by jwall3d11 View Post
I have for sale 235 230 grain Berger hybrids in 30 caliber. 2 unopened boxes of 100 each plus an open box with 35 remaining. All from the same lot. $110 shipped in the US.

Thanks for looking.
Sent you a PM.
