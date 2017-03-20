Forster Ultra 2 die set (300WM) FL, micrometer seater



Forster Ultra 2 die set (U04472) with FL & Micrometer seater



I loaded 120 rounds with this die set with superb performance and almost no run Sinclair concentricity gauge.. Dies always cleaned and oiled. I'm getting out of the 300 WM.



I can take a USPS MO or paypal (if you cover fees or gift)







FS: $90.00 shippedForster Ultra 2 die set (U04472) with FL & Micrometer seaterI loaded 120 rounds with this die set with superb performance and almost no run Sinclair concentricity gauge.. Dies always cleaned and oiled. I'm getting out of the 300 WM.I can take a USPS MO or paypal (if you cover fees or gift) Last edited by reader; 03-20-2017 at 07:30 PM . Reason: Images