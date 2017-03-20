Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Forster Ultra 2 die set (300WM) FL, micrometer seater
03-20-2017, 07:25 PM
reader
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: S/W Missouri
Posts: 38
Forster Ultra 2 die set (300WM) FL, micrometer seater
FS: $90.00 shipped
Forster Ultra 2 die set (U04472) with FL & Micrometer seater
I loaded 120 rounds with this die set with superb performance and almost no run Sinclair concentricity gauge.. Dies always cleaned and oiled. I'm getting out of the 300 WM.
I can take a USPS MO or paypal (if you cover fees or gift)
Last edited by reader; 03-20-2017 at
07:30 PM
. Reason: Images
