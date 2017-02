Forster Co-Ax with upgrades









Selling my almost new Forster Co-Ax with the following upgrades: *Inline Fabrication Ultramount, side linkage replacement for greater ease of visualization of cases and an ergo lever in addition to the standard Forster Co-Ax lever. *I upgraded the shell holder jaws as well. *Primo piece of equipment - I decided to stay with my clunky old Rock Chucker. *Total package cost me a little over $450 - selling for $375 OBO, CONUS. *S&H extra. *No trades at this time. *Pm if interested.*