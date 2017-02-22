Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page Forster benchrest 6.5x284 2 die set
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Forster benchrest 6.5x284 2 die set
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-22-2017, 05:47 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 190
Forster benchrest 6.5x284 2 die set
I have a brand new in the box 6.5x284 set of reloading dies. full length sizer with the benchrest seater
$70 TYD
Last edited by goblism; 02-22-2017 at 07:17 PM.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 02-22-2017, 06:25 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2010
Posts: 1,075
Re: Forster benchrest 6.5x284 2 die set
Is that the micro seater
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 02-22-2017, 07:14 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 190
Re: Forster benchrest 6.5x284 2 die set
Forster model 4281
http://www.midwayusa.com/product/133...284-winchester
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« WTB 270 WSM dies | FS:Berger 7mm 180vld & 180 hybrid »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:59 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC