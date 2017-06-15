Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
forster bench rest seater die 6.5 creedmoor fs
06-15-2017, 07:20 AM
vegas steve
Platinum Member
Join Date: May 2012
Location: columbus,ohio
Posts: 1,609
forster bench rest seater die 6.5 creedmoor fs
i have a like new forster bench rest seater die i dont need. worked fantastic with nosler rdf's and hornady 140 match bullets. 40.00 shipped
