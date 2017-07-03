Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Forster Bench Rest 2-Die Set - Grendel 6.5
Unread 03-07-2017, 12:28 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: Dixon, IL
Posts: 4
Forster Bench Rest 2-Die Set - Grendel 6.5
Bench Rest Full Length Sizer Die and Bench Rest Seating Die.
Lightly used. $65 shipped.
Text 815-440-5487 for pics.
-David Wheeler
