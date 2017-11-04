Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Forster Bench Rest 2-Die Set 260 Remington
Forster Bench Rest 2-Die Set 260 Remington
04-11-2017, 10:56 PM
jamiebolseth
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 49
Forster Bench Rest 2-Die Set 260 Remington
Sells for $85 + Shipping on MidwayUSA... I'll sell this one for $60 shipped. Excellent set of dies, but sold my 260.
Here's a link to the set on Midway.
https://www.midwayusa.com/product/10...-260-remington
Email at
jamie.bolseth@gmail.com
if interested.
Thanks
