Forster 30-378 WBY mag dies
Forster 30-378 WBY mag dies
03-05-2017, 12:56 PM
AZCouesslayer
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2014
Posts: 63
Forster 30-378 WBY mag dies
Forster Ultra micrometer seater die and Forster Benchrest full length sizer die in Forster die box for 30-378 WBY mag for sale. Less than 100 rounds through them. $90.00 shipped CONUS No trades, can text pics.
