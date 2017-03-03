Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


F/S RCBS 22-243 Middlestead dies and Brass
Unread 03-03-2017, 10:00 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: West Terre Haute Indiana
Posts: 625
F/S RCBS 22-243 Middlestead dies and Brass
RCBS 22-243 Middlestead dies $80 shipped and I also have 45 pieces of fire formed brass for $25
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
F/S RCBS 22-243 Middlestead dies and Brass-img_2384.jpg   F/S RCBS 22-243 Middlestead dies and Brass-img_2385.jpg  

ButterBean
Remember.....Dont argue with stupid people,They will drag you down to their level and then win by experience
« Norma 300 rum brass. | 338-378 weatherby brass »
