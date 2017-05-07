Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



F/S Bullets
Unread 07-05-2017, 12:52 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: Boise, Idaho
Posts: 553
F/S Bullets
I have 6 unopened boxes of hornady 30 cal- 200gr ELD-X and
1 full box and 85 in another box of Berger 30 cal- 200gr ...200.20X

If someone wants everything I will sell it all for $ 260.00 and I will split shipping cost, of course in the lower 48 only.

But if you don't want both, here is the breakdown.
$180 for the hornady
$80.00 for the bergers.
Postal money order only, I don't have paypal.

Splitting the shipping is only for the complete package.
The reason I am selling these is my gun does not seem to like them and going with a different bullet.
These will be listed on other forums, first come first serve.

Chuck
