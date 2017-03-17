Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
>
F/S 7rem mag dies
F/S 7rem mag dies
#
1
03-17-2017, 03:34 PM
Bob the nailer
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: Michigan
Posts: 260
F/S 7rem mag dies
Clean out time, shipping included to US 48 states.
RCBS 7mm rem mag dies #13601, 2 die set with box. $25.00
Posted on other forums first Ill take it gets it.
Bob the nailer
one ragged hole...the quest for accuracy continues.
NRA Life member
Varmint Hunter Association member
American Gunsmith Association
www.knowyourzero.com
