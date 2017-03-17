F/S 7rem mag dies Clean out time, shipping included to US 48 states.





RCBS 7mm rem mag dies #13601, 2 die set with box. $25.00







Posted on other forums first Ill take it gets it.

Bob the nailer

one ragged hole...the quest for accuracy continues.



NRA Life member

Varmint Hunter Association member

American Gunsmith Association

www.knowyourzero.com

__________________Bob the nailerone ragged hole...the quest for accuracy continues.NRA Life memberVarmint Hunter Association memberAmerican Gunsmith Association