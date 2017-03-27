Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
F/S 7mm Bullets
F/S 7mm Bullets
03-27-2017, 07:06 AM
scantling
Junior Member
Join Date: Oct 2014
Posts: 24
F/S 7mm Bullets
Berger vld hunting 140 gr 85 30.00 plus shipping. Sierra 160 gr spitzer boat tail 83 15.00 plus shipping.
