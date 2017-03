F/s 300 rum ammo 3 Boxes of Hornady Precision Hunter Ammo, loaded with 220gr ELD-X bullets.

This is factory loaded ammo, brand new.

I paid $ 70 a box

Will sell all 3 boxes for $ 150 OBO

My gun does not like this ammo and I need the funds for a new scope on my varmint rifle.

I will cover shipping in the USA only __________________

KC7PWO