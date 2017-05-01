Electronic Power Dispensers?



Example; lets say we want a charge weight of 55.5 grains. Will they throw a charge between 55.40 and 55.60? Or will they throw a charge between 55.45 and 55.55 (for a TOTAL of 0.1 variance)?



Just trying to justify if it's worth getting an electronic powder dispenser and scale combo. Because if it can only get within 0.3gr (0.1gr either side of the set charge weight), then I can throw kind of accuracy with my powder measurer and honestly that would be just as fast.



