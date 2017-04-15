Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Dies
Unread 04-15-2017, 10:10 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2014
Posts: 2
Dies
Here are a few dies that I have no need for. 338 Lapua, 221 Remington, 7-08, 25-06(2), 30TC (2). I will take $25 eachamd would do better with multiple purchases. Thanks,
Phil
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Dies-img_0968.jpg  
