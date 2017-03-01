A&D fx-300iNC digital scale

Perfect scale to take your reloading to the next level. This can measure down to the kernel of powder for the ultimate in low SDs and ESs. This one works with the Automatic Powder Trickler for the ultimate easy and precision in precision reloading. The 300 will measure up to 320g. It retails for $750-800 plus shipping. And the 120i goes for north of $600. Get this much cheaper. The powder trickler and powder tray holder in the pics are not included. The draft shield is and is complete. I am just using 2 of the 4 sections. It does have one small cosmetic bump on the ridge that holds the draft shield. Let me know if you have any questions.$490 shippedPrefer PayPal F&F