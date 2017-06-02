Custom Rifles vs Factory Rifles Have read a lot about having a Custom Rifle made. Would guess that the reason would be about accuracy and maybe getting a rifle that has all you want.

I purchased a CZ 527 in the 17 Hornet and read all I could about how to load for accuracy, being new to all of this........

I found a box of 23gr bullets from a place called the Wood Chuck Den and also found Todd Kindlers powder VV 120 Found a accurate load of 11.6gr then with the new tools I got messed with Bullet seating depth. Never imagined that seating a bullet deeper would make any difference but it sure did. I was getting 5 shot groups at .3 but most sere .4 That little rifle, I would guess shoots as well as a custom rifle costing hundreds more. I see that cooper makes a rifle in the 17 Hornet but at $2300 compared to $650 Cant imagine the cost difference would make any difference.

Maybe I'm just lucky with this rifle...............??



Or The CZ Rifles are just real accurate.................I see that you can get the CZ 527 in the 6.5 Grendel I read that that Cartridge is real accurate................Combine that with this Rifle and Would guess with a good Reload you can get it to shoot well under .5



