Corbin 45 cal swage dies, jacket maker, jackets, and many extras This is rather a large lot of corbin 45 cal dies. I dont have nearly as much time for swaging as I once did.



I WILL NOT SEPARATE at this time. There are too many dies that work well with one another to split it. I will consider selling the jackets separate if someone buys the dies separate first.



The quick version is this is a corbin s style with adapters for Walnut Hill of 45 truncated cone set and tubing jacket maker with 4 different lengths. There are enough extra punches to adapt to most jackets out there, punches to make unique bullets like the sabertooth style, radiused base, base guards, and lead only bullets.



Longer version:

S die core swage die .360 with both s style and walnut hill style top punches. Includes an adjustable length walnut hill style bottom punch. Includes adapter for walnut hill press



452 truncated cone point form die (s style with adapter for walnut hill) includes a small machine shop fabricated hollow point punch in addition to the flat truncated cone punch. Includes 2 of the truncated cone style bottom punches, and 2 of the top punches. I also have a radiused bottom punch.



451 core seat die (s die) with saber tooth bottom punch and regular punch. I also have a radiused bottom punch. Has adapter from s die to walnut hill. There is also a tuncated cone core punch and base guard punch if you want to put base guards on some lead bullets.



There are several extra core punches: .426 hollow point, 2 dies for .420 jackets (1 hollow point and 1 flat), 3 dies for .035 thickness (1 Hollow point and 2 flat), core punch for ½ tubing jackets ~.410 (The 420 dies worked with some of my tubing jackets)



I also have a S style jacket tubing set to take ½ outside diameter tubing down to 451 jackets. There are punches for 11/16 jackets, ¾ jackets, 13/16 jackets, and 7/8 Jackets. The set has a reducing die to go from ½ down to 45 cal and a die to apply the angle needed to close the jacket. Includes both s style and Walnut Hill style bottom punch for the die to apply this angle. I have had good luck with soft copper tubing from menards. Biggest/hardest part is straightening out the tubing! I tied the pipe to a fixed post and straighten out the pipe for the most part, then attached it to a come-a-long and used pressure to get it as straight as possible.



I also have the following jackets



RCE 45 cal 0.84 qty 2400



RCE 45 cal .580 qty 3500 (fairly certain I have a 2nd case of 3500 around but not included in the sale at this time, if found the buyer will have the option to buy)





All of this stuff was somewhere around 3.4-3.7k when new. Add up the extra punches and you will see there is ~19 extra punches plus the saber tooth, those extra punches are worth over $1100 alone! Then add the jacket set, TC 3 die set, Walnut hill adapters, and jackets and it makes more sense! I use the rule that the resale is around 70% of new, so $2200 + shipping (likely fit 3 large flat rate boxes)

I dropped the price of the whole setup to $2200 shipped as I looked over the saber tooth die and there are some minor chips at the very tips of the die, it still produced a great end product but there are very minor wear on the dies.



I would sell just the dies for $1850 (everything except the jackets). Again the jackets will not be available until after the dies sell as I want the buyer to have access to jackets initially.

The dies themselves would fit in a large flat rate box.



I could maybe have my arm twisted out of one of my walnut hill presses if the buyer is desperate





I am not in a rush to sell this as it will be boxed up and placed in storage. Would be a shame for it to sit forever but a pretty comprehensive set for someone wanting to swage 45 cal. I used my walnut hill for all swaging, hence the adapter set made by Richard.



Would consider trades on a rifle (rifles) or optics