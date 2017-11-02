Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Clearing out my .308 bullets
Unread 02-11-2017, 06:23 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Colorado
Posts: 1,551
Clearing out my .308 bullets
Selling the .308 bullets that I no longer use:

215 Berger Hybrid, 1 unopened box $45 shipped
210 Berger VLD Hunting, 1 unopened box + 85 in opened box (same lot) $85 shipped
210 Nosler Accubond Long Range, 1 opened box with all 100 bullets $40 shipped
200 Hornady ELD-X, 2 unopened boxes + 85 in opened box, all same lot $100 shipped
200 Barnes LRX, 1 unopened box + 38 in opened box, same lot $50 shipped
175 Barnes LRX, 4 unopened boxes + 25 in opened box, all same lot $140 shipped
180 Nosler Accubond, 3 unopened boxes, all same lot $80 shipped

All together this adds up to $540. If somebody wants all of these bullets I’ll sell for $440 shipped. Or will work a deal if you want to group some of the above bullets together. Saves me shipping and trips to the post office.

paypal friends/family or check, will ship after check clears.
Unread 02-11-2017, 06:24 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Colorado
Posts: 1,551
Re: Clearing out my .308 bullets
Here's a pic showing all of the bullets.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Clearing out my .308 bullets-img_4672.jpg  
Unread 02-11-2017, 06:39 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Colorado
Posts: 1,551
Re: Clearing out my .308 bullets
210 ABLR are sold.
Unread 02-11-2017, 08:06 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Colorado
Posts: 1,551
Re: Clearing out my .308 bullets
Correction on the 175 LRX. Not from the same lot. See the picture.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Clearing out my .308 bullets-img_4673.jpg  
Unread 02-11-2017, 08:13 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2011
Posts: 89
Re: Clearing out my .308 bullets
I will take the 215 Berger and 180 AB lot. Pm inbound.
Unread 02-11-2017, 08:20 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Location: Colorado
Posts: 1,551
Re: Clearing out my .308 bullets
215 Bergers and all 180 AB's are sold.
Unread 02-11-2017, 10:22 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Posts: 58
Re: Clearing out my .308 bullets
PM sent on 210 Bergers.
