cleaning the reloading room for sale or trade 3 boxes of Berger 190 gr 30 cal

1. Box of hornday eld-x 212 gr 30 cal

1 box of hornday eld-x 162 gr. 7mm

1 box of hornday eld-match 162 gr 7mm

72 hornday national match 162 gr 7mm

Redding deluxe die set 300 rum 3 die set

100 once fired nosler 300 rum brass

135 new 7lrm brass and about 100 once fired

7lrm hornday die set

2 redding bushings .366 -.368



For sale or trade (reasonable offers ) open to trades hunting reloading or ?

The only bullets I need are Berger .338 250gr and 300gr hunting bullets