cleaning the reloading room for sale or trade
3 boxes of Berger 190 gr 30 cal
1. Box of hornday eld-x 212 gr 30 cal
1 box of hornday eld-x 162 gr. 7mm
1 box of hornday eld-match 162 gr 7mm
72 hornday national match 162 gr 7mm
Redding deluxe die set 300 rum 3 die set
100 once fired nosler 300 rum brass
135 new 7lrm brass and about 100 once fired
7lrm hornday die set
2 redding bushings .366 -.368
For sale or trade (reasonable offers ) open to trades hunting reloading or ?
The only bullets I need are Berger .338 250gr and 300gr hunting bullets