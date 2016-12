Re: Cfe223 and 165gr Quote: alaska Originally Posted by 308 Win

Anyone use CFE223 with 165gr / 150gr in the 308 Win.

Winchester Large Rifle Magnum primer

2.83" COL

Nosler brass

Average velocity is 3081 with SD of 4.8.



We are running a top end load so START low and work up!!!

Also are running our 152 grain Hammer Hunter which will probably show less pressure than conventional lead core bullets. I would expect it to run the 165 grain bullet as well.

