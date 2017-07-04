Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Bunch of new brass and some once fired for sale
04-07-2017
Join Date: Feb 2010
Location: Pocatello Idaho
Posts: 534
Bunch of new brass and some once fired for sale
80 pieces 338 Norma mag once fired $150 shipped

100 pieces once fired 6.5x47 lapua brass $75 shipped

6.5x284 20 pieces $25 shipped

87 pieces 338 Excalibur Brass NEW, whidden custom FL bushing dies and reamer GO gauge $550 shipped

112 300 rum once fired norma brand $150.00 shipped


153 pieces of 300 RUM Remington brand once fired $180 shipped

190 pieces NEW REM brand 300 rum $400 shipped


500 pieces of REM brand NEW NEVER FIRED 7MM RUM brass $1100 shipped

On all the new rem brass would like to sell it all as same LOTS but if split BUYERS WILL PAY SHIPPING!
