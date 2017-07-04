Bunch of new brass and some once fired for sale

80 pieces 338 Norma mag once fired $150 shipped



100 pieces once fired 6.5x47 lapua brass $75 shipped



6.5x284 20 pieces $25 shipped



87 pieces 338 Excalibur Brass NEW, whidden custom FL bushing dies and reamer GO gauge $550 shipped



112 300 rum once fired norma brand $150.00 shipped





153 pieces of 300 RUM Remington brand once fired $180 shipped



190 pieces NEW REM brand 300 rum $400 shipped





500 pieces of REM brand NEW NEVER FIRED 7MM RUM brass $1100 shipped



On all the new rem brass would like to sell it all as same LOTS but if split BUYERS WILL PAY SHIPPING!