Bullets for sale

Have some extra bullets I need to sell to make room for more



199 - 300grain .338 OTM Bergers $125.00 shipped

100 - 230 grain .308 OTM Bergers $60.00 shipped

76 - 212 grain .308 ELDX $30.00 shipped

72 - 220 grain .308 ELDX $30.00 shipped

43 - 200 grain .308 Accubonds $35.00

Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger