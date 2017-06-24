Bullets 6.5mm, 7mm, 30 cal All prices are TYD lower 48 with paypal fee included in the price.



145 Hornady 123 grain 6.5mm A-max, 100 of these are new in the box (I opened box) with sealed plastic bag. 45 I bought or traded for and are 100% as far as I can tell while counting them. $35 TYD for all 145 bullets



70 Nosler Accubond Long Range 7mm 175 grain bullets, these are new I was trying to find a load to work in my 7mm STW and have found another bullet. $35 TYD



37 Barnes 168 grain LRX 7mm bullets, same story as the ABLR. $25 TYD



32 Speer Grand Slam 30 cal 200 grain bullets. Tried loading these in my dads 300 win mag and just found another bullet. $15 TYD



I can send pictures of any you would like. All bullets come in their original boxes other than the 45 loose 123 grain amax bullets.