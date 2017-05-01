Brass for sale in NM Hello all.

I have some brass for sale from an outdoor range in NM. Some calibers are both military and commercial. All brass will arrive tumbled unless specified and some nickel will be present. All prices do not include shipping. Payment should be by money order but will also take Paypal just add 3% for the fee.





9mm $25 per 1000 pcs.

. 45 auto lrg primer $50 per. 1000 pcs.

. 45 auto small primer $50 per. 1000 pcs.

.223/5.56 $50 per 1000 pcs.

.40 S&W $25 per 1000 pcs.

7.62x51 $11 per 100pcs. (700 pcs. available)

1000 pcs of .357 sig for $50

200pcs of .270 win for $32

2000 pcs of .380 auto for$100 or $50 per 1000pcs.

600pcs of .38 special for$36

Thanks for looking