Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page Brass and Dies
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Brass and Dies
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-06-2017, 01:12 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: Gardendale, AL
Posts: 214
Brass and Dies
I have for sale several calibers of brass and sets of dies. Prices listed include shipping. All brass has been tumbled in stainless media. Brass is once fired and new. Will also consider all reasonable offers. Some of the dies are new. Not sure which ones are new.
Brass
New
340 Pieces 270 Winchester w/WW Super Headstamp............$70.00 "SPF"
58 Pieces 243 Winchester w/Winchester Headstamp..............$45.00

Once Fired
280 Pieces 280 Remington w/Mixed Headstamp.....................$120.00
70 Pieces 300 Weatherby w/Weatherby Headstamp................$45.00
94 Pieces 243 Winchester w/Mixed Headstamp.......................$30.00
280 Pieces 7mm Mauser w/R-P & Winchester Headstamp........$100.00
55 Pieces 270 WSM Nickel w/ Mixed Headstamp......................$35.00
37 Pieces 270 WSM Brass w/Mixed Headstamp........................$25.00

Dies
RCBS Full Length 25-06 Part #12001......................................$25.00
RCBS Full Length 270 WSM Part #31301.................................$25.00
RCBS Full Length 300 WSM Part #30801.................................$25.00
RCBS Full Length 280 Remington Part #14001.........................$25.00
RCBS Full Length 7mm STW Part #56231................................$25.00
RCBS Full Length 300 Weatherby Part #15201.........................$25.00
RCBS Full Length 257 Weatherby Part #12601.........................$25.00
RCBS Full Length 325 WSM Part #31601.................................$25.00
RCBS Full Length, Neck Sizer, and Seater..................................$35.00

Weatherby
Vintage set of 300 Weatherby Magnum Weatherby Brand Full Length and Bullet Seater Dies..........................$75.00
__________________
Impossible is not a word. It is just a reason for not trying.
Last edited by swpc629; 03-06-2017 at 02:07 PM.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-06-2017, 01:51 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Location: Northeast Louisiana
Posts: 6
Re: Brass and Dies
I will take the New 340 Pieces 270 Winchester w/WW Super Headstamp.
Payment sent!
Last edited by huntinherrrington; 03-06-2017 at 03:29 PM.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« FS: 243 WSSM Brass | New Redding type S 308/ rcbs 5-0-5 scale. »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:21 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC