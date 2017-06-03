Brass and Dies

I have for sale several calibers of brass and sets of dies. Prices listed include shipping. All brass has been tumbled in stainless media. Brass is once fired and new. Will also consider all reasonable offers. Some of the dies are new. Not sure which ones are new.

Brass

New

340 Pieces 270 Winchester w/WW Super Headstamp............$70.00 "SPF"

58 Pieces 243 Winchester w/Winchester Headstamp..............$45.00



Once Fired

280 Pieces 280 Remington w/Mixed Headstamp.....................$120.00

70 Pieces 300 Weatherby w/Weatherby Headstamp................$45.00

94 Pieces 243 Winchester w/Mixed Headstamp.......................$30.00

280 Pieces 7mm Mauser w/R-P & Winchester Headstamp........$100.00

55 Pieces 270 WSM Nickel w/ Mixed Headstamp......................$35.00

37 Pieces 270 WSM Brass w/Mixed Headstamp........................$25.00



Dies

RCBS Full Length 25-06 Part #12001......................................$25.00

RCBS Full Length 270 WSM Part #31301.................................$25.00

RCBS Full Length 300 WSM Part #30801.................................$25.00

RCBS Full Length 280 Remington Part #14001.........................$25.00

RCBS Full Length 7mm STW Part #56231................................$25.00

RCBS Full Length 300 Weatherby Part #15201.........................$25.00

RCBS Full Length 257 Weatherby Part #12601.........................$25.00

RCBS Full Length 325 WSM Part #31601.................................$25.00

RCBS Full Length, Neck Sizer, and Seater..................................$35.00



Weatherby

Vintage set of 300 Weatherby Magnum Weatherby Brand Full Length and Bullet Seater Dies..........................$75.00

