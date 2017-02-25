Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Brass and bullets
Unread 02-25-2017, 09:27 PM
Join Date: Mar 2014
Location: Ohio
Posts: 2,408
Brass and bullets
200 ELD M 225 grain 30 cal 70$ shipped
60 New Norma 300 Weatherby brass. 70$ shipped
Pay pal friends and family or money order. I won't ship until money order clears.
I also have 100 300 grain Berger hybrids 70$ shipped
I would trade for some 6.5 creed Lapua brass.
"Those who hammer their guns into plows will plow for those who do not" Thomas Jefferson.

An armed man is a citizen. An unarmed man is a subject.

Guns have only two enemies, rust and politicians

Know Guns,know peace,know safety.no guns,no peace,no safety...

The second amendment is in place incase the politicians ignore the others


Free men do not ask permission to bear arms.

For those who trade liberty for security have neither Benjamin Franklin...
