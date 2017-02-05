Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Brass and ammo fs.
  #1  
05-02-2017, 01:14 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2013
Location: sw pa
Posts: 346
Brass and ammo fs.
I have 3 boxes Winchester 25 wssm ammo 120 grain, fs. 45.00 per box plus shipping, 3 boxes available. Also a box of 50 hornady brass264.mag nib, and 50 once fired 257 Bob, mixed headstamped.264 is 65.00 shipped and 257 Bob is 45.00 shipped​.
