Brass 22-250,7mm-08,8mm Rem mag,7stw
Unread 06-21-2017, 03:34 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Mississippi
Posts: 53
Brass 22-250,7mm-08,8mm Rem mag,7stw
New Winchester 22-250 100 pcs
New Remington 22-250 67 pcs
22-250 mixed once fired 35 pcs
$85.00 for all 22-250 brass shipped to us

7mm-08 once fired rem 44 pcs
7mm-08 once fired Hornady 22 pcs
7mm-08 once fired Fed 15 pcs
7mm-08 once fired Win 11 pcs
$30 for all 7mm-08 shipped to us

7mm STW once fired
32 fire formed from 8 mm rem brass
7 rem stw
9 8mm rem sized to 7stw new
Total of 48 pcs $ 45.00 shipped to us

New 8mm Remington mag 60 pcs
$75.00 shipped to us

All shipping is flare rate .

Send me a pm for a fast reply
