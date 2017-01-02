Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
#
1
02-01-2017, 07:19 PM
DCGS
Official LRH SPONSOR
Join Date: Dec 2007
Location: Central North Carolina
Posts: 480
Brass
Spring Cleaning early. All Nosler brass
98 pieces 26 Nosler also new Redding full length S die set. 3 Boxes unopened
8 Boxes 25 ct 28 Nosler
4 Boxes 7rum
55.00 per box shipped
Dies 150.00
Dan's Custom Gun Shop
