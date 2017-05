Brand New Redding Deluxe 3 Die Set In 6.5 Creedmoor After a huge misunderstanding which was my fault I am offering up these NIB Redding Deluxe 3 die set in 6.5 Creedmoor. Dies were never even taken out of the box. Along with full length resizing die the third die is a neck sizing die.

The model # is 84446 Series A. Sorry about no pics. My new price is $50.00 firm shipped to lower 48. I accept USPS money order only. PM if interested.