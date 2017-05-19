Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Brand New Redding 35000 Versa Pro-Pak Reloading Kit
Unread 05-19-2017, 04:43 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 10
Brand New Redding 35000 Versa Pro-Pak Reloading Kit
I have a brand new (actually 2) Redding 35000 Versa Pro-Pak reloading kits. These kits have everything to start reloading except press, dies, and shell holder. The Redding Versa Pro-Pak consists of the following: Model 2 scale, model 5 powder trickler, powder funnel, model 3 powder measure, model 1400-XT case trimmer, model 18 case preparation kit, pad style case lube kit w/2oz Redding case lube, Imperial application media and Imperial sizing die wax, Hodgdon annual reloaders manual and a DVD. I ordered 2 by mistake and now that my health won't allow me to reload I'm offering these up for sale. I don't have any pics due to not having software and I don't own a smartphone. Every thing here comes in a neat box so it will make shipping a lot easier. Price is $345.00 ea. includes shipping to lower 48. I accept USPS money order or good check ( I will hold equipment until check clears). Reply if interested.
