Brand New Hornady Quick Trickle Powder Trickler I have a NIB Hornady "Quick Trickle" powder trickler for sale. Plastic wrap is still on the box. Sorry about not having pics but I don't have the soft ware or a smart phone. This Hornady LNL Quick Trickle delivers an initial large volumn powder charge with the ability to finish with small precision metering. Manual high and low speeds with up to a three-to-one gear ratio. Double-sided, sealed ball bearings prevent stray powder from impeding operation. Price is $60.00 plus $12.00 to ship lower 48. I accept USPS money order only. Contact if interested.