Bonanza benchrest powder measure, with stand and trickler
Unread 05-02-2017, 08:35 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 225
Bonanza benchrest powder measure, with stand and trickler
Has 2 powder bushings/drop down tubes. Missing lid for powder hopper. The trickle can be filled with birdshot to keep it steady.


$65 TYD






