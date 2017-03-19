Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page Black Hills Match 300 WM brass once fired
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Black Hills Match 300 WM brass once fired
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-19-2017, 09:29 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: S/W Missouri
Posts: 35
Black Hills Match 300 WM brass once fired
FS:

Black Hills Match brass (once fired) 281 count

100 for $45.00 shipped
200 for $90.00 shipped
281 for $120.00 shipped

The brass has been deprimed and cleaned with SS media.

USPS money order or PayPal (if you cover fees or gift)



Blessings,

Barry
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« WTB: Forster bushing bump neck die - 243 Win | WTB A&D Fx-120i Scale »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:47 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC