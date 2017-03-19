Black Hills Match 300 WM brass once fired



Black Hills Match brass (once fired) 281 count



100 for $45.00 shipped

200 for $90.00 shipped

281 for $120.00 shipped



The brass has been deprimed and cleaned with SS media.



USPS money order or PayPal (if you cover fees or gift)







Blessings,



