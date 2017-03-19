Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Black Hills Match 300 WM brass once fired
Black Hills Match 300 WM brass once fired
#
1
03-19-2017, 09:29 PM
reader
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jul 2012
Location: S/W Missouri
Posts: 35
Black Hills Match 300 WM brass once fired
FS:
Black Hills Match brass (once fired) 281 count
100 for $45.00 shipped
200 for $90.00 shipped
281 for $120.00 shipped
The brass has been deprimed and cleaned with SS media.
USPS money order or PayPal (if you cover fees or gift)
Blessings,
Barry
