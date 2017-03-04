Big brass sale---low, low prices All brass is collected from a concrete shooting range, and is believed to be once fired.

The proceeds of the sales help fund our junior shooting program



all prices include shipping

RIFLE BRASS

30-06, 270,(mixed headstamps)--------------------$15/100

223/5.56-------------------------------------------------$40/1000

243(mixed)--------------------------------------------- $40/200

30-30 mixed---------------------------------------------$40/200



PISTOL BRASS

45 acp--------------------------------------------------$45.00/1000

40auto--------------------------------------------------$40.00/1250

9mm----------------------------------------------------$45.00/1500

38 sp----------------------------------------------------$40.00/1000

357mag-------------------------------------------------$35.00/300



Please use POSTAL service money order for payment