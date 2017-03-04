Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Big brass sale---low, low prices
Unread 04-03-2017, 10:44 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2012
Location: Tampa Bay, Fl
Posts: 290
Big brass sale---low, low prices
All brass is collected from a concrete shooting range, and is believed to be once fired.
The proceeds of the sales help fund our junior shooting program

all prices include shipping
RIFLE BRASS
30-06, 270,(mixed headstamps)--------------------$15/100
223/5.56-------------------------------------------------$40/1000
243(mixed)--------------------------------------------- $40/200
30-30 mixed---------------------------------------------$40/200

PISTOL BRASS
45 acp--------------------------------------------------$45.00/1000
40auto--------------------------------------------------$40.00/1250
9mm----------------------------------------------------$45.00/1500
38 sp----------------------------------------------------$40.00/1000
357mag-------------------------------------------------$35.00/300

Please use POSTAL service money order for payment
