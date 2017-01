Berger,hornady,nosler&combined technology bullets I have several full boxes of berger bullets a box of 6.5 hornady eldx a box of 6.5 nosler accubond long range and 30 cal 165gr accubond a box of combined technology 270 130gr ballistic tips for sale. $42 shipped for the 6.5 and 30 cal berger vld hunting $32 for 6.5 hornady eldx $32 shipped for the berger 6mm 105 hybrid $25 shipped for the 30cal 165 accubond $20 shipped for the combined technology 270 130gr bt and $30 shipped for the berger 22cal 70gr Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger