Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page Berger Bullets 6mm 115gr VLD Hunting
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Berger Bullets 6mm 115gr VLD Hunting
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-16-2017, 06:06 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2016
Location: Texas
Posts: 24
Berger Bullets 6mm 115gr VLD Hunting
I have 4 still sealed boxes of 100. All Berger 6mm 115gr VLD hunting bullets. 400 Total
Will take $160 for them all. USP money order. All one lot number.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Wts/wtt norma 300 wm | WTS 12 Gauge Slugs 90 Rounds »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:33 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC