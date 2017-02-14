Re: Berger Bullets There were several guys/friends around here that complained last year about loosing nice bucks and were shooting Berger hunting VLD pills. So much so that I thought "what the heck has Berger done?". I didn't have an answer as I've been using A-Max's for several years.



Still not sure what happened. There were numerous calibers involved. Was it bullet failure or an error with bullet placement? Of course they assured me "they had it on him"



The few times I have used Bergers the results were dead deer. They ran 25-50yds but I still recovered 'em.



As with any bullet/caliber, precise bullet placement is the key. I wouldn't be afraid the use them. __________________

"The only thing necessay for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."