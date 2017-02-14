|
Re: Berger Bullets
Berger bullets are great bullets, and have done the job for me every time..on deer.
Yes I have had deer run, with all bullets, and I have had them drop in their tracks with all bullets.
The key is a steady hand and a well placed shot...many times I thought it was a well placed shot..only to find the deer, later...with a shot somewhere else...I did not think was my shot..but it was.
Took an elk hunt but used Accubonds...and it stopped the elk. So as aptly put already the bullet will do its job if you do.
MM