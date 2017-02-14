Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Berger Bullets
Berger Bullets
Has anyone ever had a Berger VLD Hunting bullet let them down with a well placed shot...................any bad experiances with them

My 6.5 Creedmoor shoots the 140 Berger Hunting Great 42.2gr of H4350 and BR-2 Primers, seated .010 off and groups well under .5 but I have never hunted with them.

Just wondering
Re: Berger Bullets
Truth be told you will never find a bullet that works 100 percent of the time. We have all seen animals run off with well placed shots that they shouldn't have. Every situation and animal is different with too many variables to put blame solely on the bullet. That being said, I personally feel the Berger VLD is the best hunting bullet made with devasting terminal performance.
Re: Berger Bullets
Berger VLD Hunting bullets have been very accurate in 3 different caliber rifles that I've used them in. I've shot two whitetails with them, one at 200 yards in a 6.5x284 and another at a lasered 405 yards with a 240 Weatherby, both dropped on the spot. I will continue to use them.
Re: Berger Bullets
I'll join the other Az posters, the only animal I've ever seen not drop from a Berger was a result of a very poorly placed shot. It did expire some 400 yds away from massive internal bleeding.
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Re: Berger Bullets
Berger bullets are great bullets, and have done the job for me every time..on deer.

Yes I have had deer run, with all bullets, and I have had them drop in their tracks with all bullets.

The key is a steady hand and a well placed shot...many times I thought it was a well placed shot..only to find the deer, later...with a shot somewhere else...I did not think was my shot..but it was.

Took an elk hunt but used Accubonds...and it stopped the elk. So as aptly put already the bullet will do its job if you do.
MM
Re: Berger Bullets
There were several guys/friends around here that complained last year about loosing nice bucks and were shooting Berger hunting VLD pills. So much so that I thought "what the heck has Berger done?". I didn't have an answer as I've been using A-Max's for several years.

Still not sure what happened. There were numerous calibers involved. Was it bullet failure or an error with bullet placement? Of course they assured me "they had it on him"

The few times I have used Bergers the results were dead deer. They ran 25-50yds but I still recovered 'em.

As with any bullet/caliber, precise bullet placement is the key. I wouldn't be afraid the use them.
__________________
"The only thing necessay for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."
