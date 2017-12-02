Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Berger 7mm bullets FS unopened boxes
02-12-2017, 10:06 AM
aggiephil30
Berger 7mm bullets FS unopened boxes
For sale unopened Berger 7mm bullets:
100 - 168gr VLD hunting lot #1962
100 - 180gr VLD hunting lot #4443
$50 each shipped
Paypal gift please.
