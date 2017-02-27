Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Berger 7mm 180 VLD hunting bullets
Unread 02-27-2017, 07:25 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2016
Posts: 157
Berger 7mm 180 VLD hunting bullets
135 bullets all lot #103 selling for $43 shipped
