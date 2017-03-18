Berger 7mm 180 hybrid, Hornady 123 & 140 Amax, Sierra SMK and TMK's Qty-183 hornady .264 cal 123 grain Amax- $40

Not sure when or if I'll get around to building my 6.5 Grendel so selling for now



Qty-300 hornady 140 grain Amax- $75



Qty-162 sierra match king 77grain & 84 of the 69 smk's - $45



Qty-200 tipped match kings 69 grain - $45



Qty-400 tipped match kings 77 grain - SOLD



Qty-600 7mm 180 grn Berger Hybrids $35 each box



Want to sell but may consider a few trades for equal trade value

8lb jug of H4350,100-200 7mm 162grn Eld-Match, .264- qty 200 of 143 grn Eld-X, 140 eld-M, 147 grn .264 Eld-M, .308 208grn amax or eld's