Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Reloading Equipment and Components
Reload this Page Berger 7mm 180 hybrid, Hornady 123 & 140 Amax, Sierra SMK and TMK's
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Berger 7mm 180 hybrid, Hornady 123 & 140 Amax, Sierra SMK and TMK's
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-18-2017, 03:50 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Posts: 68
Berger 7mm 180 hybrid, Hornady 123 & 140 Amax, Sierra SMK and TMK's
Qty-183 hornady .264 cal 123 grain Amax- $40
Not sure when or if I'll get around to building my 6.5 Grendel so selling for now

Qty-300 hornady 140 grain Amax- $75

Qty-162 sierra match king 77grain & 84 of the 69 smk's - $45

Qty-200 tipped match kings 69 grain - $45

Qty-400 tipped match kings 77 grain - SOLD

Qty-600 7mm 180 grn Berger Hybrids $35 each box

Want to sell but may consider a few trades for equal trade value
8lb jug of H4350,100-200 7mm 162grn Eld-Match, .264- qty 200 of 143 grn Eld-X, 140 eld-M, 147 grn .264 Eld-M, .308 208grn amax or eld's
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Redding 7WSM and 7mm Mag dies | Sinclair Bullet concentricity gauge »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:43 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC