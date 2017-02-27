Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
Reloading Equipment and Components
Berger 6.5 bullets
Berger 6.5 bullets
02-27-2017, 08:23 PM
jonthomps
Platinum Member
Join Date: Dec 2005
Location: Missouri
Posts: 1,321
Berger 6.5 bullets
Cleaning out the safe. One unopened box of Berger 130gr AR hybrid OTM bullets and one opened box (90 ct) of 140gr hybrid target 6.5 cal bullets. Will only sell together. $70/shipped
02-27-2017, 10:46 PM
jonthomps
Platinum Member
Join Date: Dec 2005
Location: Missouri
Posts: 1,321
Re: Berger 6.5 bullets
SOLD! Thanks gents.
