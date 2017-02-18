Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Berger 168gr 7mm Hunting VLD's PN28501
Unread 02-18-2017, 10:40 PM
Official LRH Sponsor
  
Join Date: Feb 2011
Location: N. Texas and S. Africa
Posts: 7,914
Berger 168gr 7mm Hunting VLD's PN28501
I came across four boxes of these today that I'd flat forgotten I even had.

All four are still factory sealed although one has some additional tape to keep it secure because at some point the box cracked during shipping.

I see these for sale for 52.00 a box several places so I'll take 40.00 per box and if you buy 2 or more at a time I'll cover the shipping.

If you buy them one at a time I'll charge you whatever the PO is charging me.

If interested just hollar up in this thread or email me at wildrosegsps @ gmail.com.

Remove the spaces on either side of the ampersand or it won't work.
Without the First and Second Amendments the rest of The Constitution is Meaningless.
