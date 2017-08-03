Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Barnes 7mm TSX bullets for sale
03-08-2017, 10:35 AM
TBerkhouse
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2002
Posts: 176
Barnes 7mm TSX bullets for sale
3 full boxes and 1 partial box of 7mm Barnes TSX 140 grain bullets. All for $70 + shipping. Terry in Montana at
mtsetterdad@gmail.com
